Area Arrests for Oct. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Lee Earwood Jr., 26, 481 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, reckless driving, speeding, hit and run, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, open container violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, obscured or missing license plates and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Casey Adam Herron, 32, 459 Field Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jesus Medina-Garcia, 47, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with rape (strongarm) and aggravated child molestation.
• Michael Paul Monroe, 35, 124 Arvle York Circle, Lookout Mountain, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Tabren Paul Townsend, 34, 365 Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling), felony probation violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, passing in no-passing zones, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Joyce Jean Quarles, 41, 42 Dahlia Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Amanda Nicole Townsend, 37, 978 Yates Springs Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
