Area Arrests for Sept. 1

• Brandon Dale Chastain, 31, 2612 Roberts Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children, two counts of parole violation, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Catrina Charlene Crider, 40, 119 Hollywood Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
• Jesse Alex Lara, 17, 58 Bowen Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, light-reducing material affixed to windshield, driving with the wrong class of license, driving without insurance, two counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, administering, sale of or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Terel Allen Russell, 25, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with open container violation, felony probation violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Omar Jamal Awad, 31, 1124 Rodger Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation.
• Michael Edward Callahan, 43, 657 Shawn Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Derek Halen Jackson, 30, 45 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony interference with government property.
• Jose Jaques-Coronado, 31, 3693 Paddington Trail, Clayton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Rene Mendez-Acuna, 31, 1121 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Carlos Morales, 31, 181 Callahan Cavender Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, open container violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Melanie Munzo, 19, 10 Brenna Way, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane and restricted licenses violation.
• Jose M. Alvarado, 24, 116 Timberland Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Ramon Garcia, 36, 1401 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and texting while driving.
• Maya Hashimi, 20, 2325 Thomas Road, Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Scott Hixson, 40, 8236 Pruett Road, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jacob Lee Neal, 23, 515 Martha Sue Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Guadalupe Puentes-Chavarria, 26, 105 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with four counts of aggravated assault, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, tire violation and unlawful use of central lane.
• Samuel Blake Upton, 28, 59 Lamplighter Lane, East Flat Rock, North Carolina, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rayford Earl Smith, 56, 1407 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
