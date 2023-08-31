Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 28-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• A 60-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and cruelty to children (criminal negligence).
• A 53-year-old Rome man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (criminal negligence).
• A 47-year-old Cohutta man was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 25-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), DUI and driving without insurance.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving.
• A 53-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (multiple substances).
