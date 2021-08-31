Area Arrests for Sept. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Malcomb Gerald Lowery, 21, 393 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with drugs not in the original container and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• David Mendoza, 30, 1005 Locke Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated battery, battery, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstruction of an officer resulting in injury.
• Hipolito Morales-Diaz, 33, 507 N. Hamilton St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, public drunkenness and loitering/prowling.
• Angel Estuardo Reyes-Alvarez, 29, 608 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Luis Hilario Rodriguez-Lule, 19, 916 Redwine St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Mitchell Joseph Stokes, 35, 552 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe), open container violation, driving without insurance and driving with an expired license plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.