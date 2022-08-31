Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Hayden James Aaron Brock, 17, 290 Pixie Way, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Christopher Neil Burrell, 44, 1064 Leonard Bridge Road-Y, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug and failure to maintain lane.
• Catherine Leigh Carver, 36, 960 Mount Vernon Road-F2, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling).
• Larry Michael Chandler, 37, 5235 Driver Lane, Cumming, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Franklin County, Missouri).
• Stephen Richard Crow, 37, 4541 Peden Loop N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Skyler William Davis, 19, 1009 Taylor Drive, Winchester, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime, two counts of unlawful for a person to commit an offense to obtain membership in a gang and unlawful for a person to occupy a gang position.
• Adrian Perez, 27, 1305 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Vernon Blake Smith, 35, 693 Woods Road N.W., Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
• Adrian Trevizo, 20, 1920 Heathcliff Drive-5, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Tucker Ingram Watts, 26, 3200 Hartford Run N.E., Buford, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Nichole Ann Windisch, 37, 406 Forrest Park Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jeremiah Keith Duckett, 41, 4946 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), battery, aggravated stalking, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstructing an emergency call.
