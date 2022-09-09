Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Megan Ann LeBoeuf, 29, 261 Twin Lakes Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday, Sept. 3, by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with criminal trespass, burglary (forced entry, non-residence) and felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
• Michael Dustin Parker, 29, 2538 Deep Springs Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday, Sept. 3, by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving without insurance and felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Majesty Leigh Bonds, 23, 1417 Burgess Drive-41, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment and battery.
• Sidney Wayne Croy, 21, 401 Carbondale Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with robbery (forcible purse snatching), battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Jeremy Wayne Johnston, 42, 2960 Highway 41 S.E.-5, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery, two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception and identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• Jayah Kennebrew, 18, 1422 Walston Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment and battery.
• Shaasia Kennebrew, 17, 1422 Walston Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment and battery.
• Heather Nicole Lovingood, 35, 1900 Summit View Drive-169, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• Kisha Dawn Mowery, 29, 460 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.