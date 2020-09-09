Area Arrests for Sept. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Louis Benson Jr., 28, 51 Valley View Drive, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Austin Dante Leon, 19, 871 Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), reckless driving and false identification documents.
• Amber Charee Underwood, 35, 42090 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by shoplifting and disorderly conduct.
• Whitley Rashea Corn, 29, 2799 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kevin James McKenzie, 33, 1112 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult) and aggravated assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.