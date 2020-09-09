Area Arrests for Sept. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Robert Louis Benson Jr., 28, 51 Valley View Drive, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.

• Austin Dante Leon, 19, 871 Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), reckless driving and false identification documents.

• Amber Charee Underwood, 35, 42090 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by shoplifting and disorderly conduct.

• Whitley Rashea Corn, 29, 2799 Maple Grove Church Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Kevin James McKenzie, 33, 1112 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult) and aggravated assault.

