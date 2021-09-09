Area Arrests for Sept. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Lynn Todd, 46, 361 Jackson Lake Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with discharge of a weapon on or near a public highway or street, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Charlotte Lynn Boling, 52, Eton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• April Nicole Harper, 34, 150 Mantooth Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Lynn Patterson, 51, 303 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Edward Pena-Rivera, 31, 1409 Garcia Place, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and battery.
• Tate Butler Wilke, 44, 7 Fireside Way, Signal Mountain, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
