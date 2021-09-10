Area Arrests for Sept. 11/12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher Raymond Hulsey, 35, 25 Quinnelly Trail, Blairsville, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sonya Renee Lambert, 42, 3321 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Philips Craig Lee, 52, 150 Rose Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI and failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Keisha Nicole Ashe, 25, 365 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Gabriel Ray O'Daniel, 22, 101 Lois Lane-A, Benton, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, open container violation and speeding.
