Area Arrests for Sept. 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brady Sharah Folks, 39, 1802 Underwood St.-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Hanaleigh Sara Kaiser, 30, 84 Keller Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking in meth, DUI (multiple substances) and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
• David Matthew Thompson, 39, 125 A Shadowrock Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI, driving without insurance, tinted or obscuring tag of license plate and driving with obstructed view (windshield and windshield wiper violation).
