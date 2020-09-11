Area Arrests for Sept.12-13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alexis Danielle Austin, 25, 3608 Timothy Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law officers and cruelty to animals.
• Billy Adams, 56, 4005 Woodmont Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Ryan Martain Weaver, 43, 1700 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor shoplifting and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Amy Marie Lathrop, 32, 7 Woodland Road, Auburn, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related items, possession of meth, drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI (drugs) and speeding.
• Brett Martin Lathrop, 34, 7 Woodland Road, Auburn, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of drug-related items.
• Francis James Pfuntner, 45, 406 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of drug-related items and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Leonardo Rivera, 23, 201 Hill Road-6, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, loitering/prowling, willful obstruction of law officers and crossing a guard line with drugs without permission.
