Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property, aggravated assault (family violence), felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery, aggravated battery, burglary (forced entrance, residence) and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, seat belts violation (adults), driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of burglary (forced entry, non-residence), possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks) and felony probation violation.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and battery (family violence).
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with drug-related objects (marijuana).
• A 51-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with speed less than minimum/impeding the flow of traffic, driving without insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI (drugs).
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 56-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 52-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery (weapon) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 25-year-old Cohutta woman was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense), cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain) and battery (family violence).
• A 59-year-old Dunlap, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 63-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree arson (residential).
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and improper turn.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 32-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and felony tampering with evidence.
• A 43-year-old Madison, Alabama, man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving on a wrong class of driver’s license and display of license plates/tinted or obscuring tag.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with injure or damage mailbox or mail, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession and use of drug-related objects and disorderly conduct.
• A 59-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, felony probation violation, hit and run, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
