Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Donald Henry Chastain, 31, 460 Old Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with sale of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• James Edward Elkins, 45, 1750 Brushtown Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and battery.
• James Daulton Flowers, 30, 299 Orange Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor stalking and disorderly conduct.
• Amy Diane Ryans, 45, 118 Joyce Drive, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Christy Danelle Trammell, 31, 170 Belfast Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
• Darla Hope Wiley, 48, 5416 Clemmon Road, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Joseph Michael Cooper, 35, 614 N. Fifth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with tail light required, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
• Brandon Kobe Keeler, 22, 1500 Miller Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Josue Isaac Rivera-Bellorin, 22, 4740 Tammy Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), improper turn and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• David Lee Rogers, 37, 169 Lamoian Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple assault, possession of a schedule 2 drug, interference with emergency medical services and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Jose Ignacio Rojas-Rangel, 25, 2951 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Amy Marie Spurlock, 39, 175 Reece Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• Deborah Kay Sturgill, 57, 2381 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ajtun-Sajqui Jevne Abimael, 32, 1178 Highway 225 S.-50, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving without a valid license, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Shane Harlan Biles, 51, 3414 Mount Pleasant Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jessica Chyrene Burns, 48, 146 Sentry Way, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Nicolas Francisco Duarte, 17, 220 Ault Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Logan Skyler Hartshorn, 29, 3813 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Tabatha Renee Ann Krincek, 32, 1565 Fox Bridge Road-lot 3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with failure to obey a traffic control device/regulation by pedestrian, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of meth.
• Rashad Rokei Miller, 23, 1400 Pintail Way, Roberta, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of amphetamine, DUI (drugs), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Ana Maria Molina, 18, 146 Vera Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), open container violation, improper U-turns, driving on a restricted license and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Courtney Victoria Morales, 29, 815 Murray Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Natalie Linda Orejel, 17, 132 Bethany Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana and failure to dim headlights/use of multibeam lighting.
• Britney Nicole Yingling, 28, 513 Ballground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting, possession of meth, criminal trespass of property without permission and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
