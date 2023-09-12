Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of meth, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• A 25-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer, hit and run, driving with a suspended or revoked license and following too closely.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy against the will of a person or against a person younger than 10 and sexual battery against a child younger than 16.
• A 20-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
