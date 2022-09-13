Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dennis Paul Smith Jr., 28, 565 Brock Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass.
• Carl David Clark, 61, 191 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Malton Eugene Cox, 33, 118 Atlantic Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon).
• Herbey Delgado, 21, 102 West Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Jonathan Brandon Gembe, 21, 1456 Dustin Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Theodore Roosevelt Hooker, 46, 2811 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Andrew King, 50, 4105 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Richard Preston Nichols, 39, 158 Beaverdale Spur, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandon Lee Silvers, 37, 277 Sedgwick Way, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and simple battery.
• Matthew Luke Smith, 40, 622 Fifth Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sexual exploitation of a minor/failure to report visual/printed matter.
• John Brien Bush, 31, 112 Drivers Lane, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Geoffrey Dakota Goff, 22, 48 Crestview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (drugs).
• Stephen Kenneth Pifer, 34, homeless, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and sale of meth.
