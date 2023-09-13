Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 41-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio.
• A 64-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, trafficking cocaine (sales), possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium) and driving without a valid license.
• A 36-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, two counts of trafficking meth (possession) and possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium).
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 53-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and felony failure to appear.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.