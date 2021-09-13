Area Arrests for Sept. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Chase Michael Cady, 30, 1108 Brookwood Lane-34, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• Charles Vernon Curlin, 54, Ogle Way, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Victor Fontenot, 37, 504 Narrow St., Opelousas, Louisiana, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Fayette County, Kentucky, for first-degree strangulation).
• Andrew Chukwuemek Haladu-Okonweze, 24, 1930 Brady Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving too fast for conditions and habitual violator.
• Kasey Jordan Hampton, 24, 93 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property and criminal trespass.
• Amy Leigh Holcomb, 32, 184 Providence Way, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Elvis Cash Lackey, 35, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Wayne Ray, 48, 93 Monte Carlo Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Kayla Dale Dickinson, 30, 450 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
• Matthew Kyle Gibson, 37, 33 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with public drunk, possession of meth and felony failure to appear.
• Reginald Lee Hardson, 47, 1701 Water Oak Drive-159, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob Cole Rogers, 28, 510 Hensley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer while on duty, two counts of criminal trespass, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing/attempting to elude police, improper backing, battery/simple battery (family violence), false imprisonment and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Nicholas Brent Stahl, 35, 3013 Bivings Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, four counts of DUI (endangering a child), failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• Malcolm Deondre Harris, 30, 1304 Georgian Place-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
• Jesus Perez Jr., 27, 176 N. Whitfield Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, improper lane change or usage, no operating brake lights or signal devices, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Xavier Heath Taylor, 28, 2240 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Amber Carol Nichole Thomas, 27, 112 Gentry Way, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Jason Lee Thrasher, 36, 1361 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of aggravated assault (family violence) and battery.
• Doriam Arturo Mota, 27, 6222 Celtic Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
