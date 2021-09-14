Area Arrests for Sept. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Annie Lee Sutton, 29, 1235 Kansas Ave., Atchison, Kansas, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving without insurance, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid license, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), improper stopping/parking on roadway, light-reducing material affixed to windshield, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and four counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Billy Ray Burke, 37, 2916 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
• Stephanie Ruth Carrillo, 38, 815 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony tampering with evidence.
• Javier Garcia Espitia, 52, 221 Artis Charles Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• William Matthew Blake Heath, 18, 1865 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christian Robert Labonte, 24, 2220 Chattanooga Road-617, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 23, 111 Richardson Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, felony theft by receiving a stolen automobile, possession of meth, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, safety belts violation, improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Christopher Matthew White, 35, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
