Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Austin Brent Taylor, 24, 900 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Latoya Danielle Hicks, 30, 135 Pullen Drive, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ramon Rodriguez Jr., 42, 115 St. Charles St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony probation violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (burglary) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brent Allen Parris, 36, 125 Dean Road N.W., Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Necole Michelle Wilson, 43, 230 N. Chamberlyn Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Caitlin Alyssa Stanley, 25, 434 Quill Drive N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by shoplifting (two counts), possession of meth, giving false name/address/date of birth to law officer and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Olufemi Koleoso, 34, 3806 Peachtree Park Drive, Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.