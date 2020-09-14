Area Arrests for Sept. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Franklin Bedwell, 38, 1467 Mark Wood Road, Dexter, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Sandra Gail Fowler, 56, 176 Mountain Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, misdemeanor shoplifting, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (burglary).
• Daniel Labron Phillips, 33, 217 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department as a fugitive from justice (from Marion County, Tennessee).
• Melanie Nicole Sanders, 32, 139 Salem Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with identity theft fraud (using or possession of identity information concerning a person).
• Elizabeth Arevalos, 24, 446 Horseshoe Way-H102, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance) and cruelty to children (criminal neglect).
• Rashad A. Berry, 35, 1917 Brady Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Robert Brandon Paul Crabtree, 27, 308 S. Candler St., Villa Rica, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent to distribute and trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Clayton Harrison Davenport, 45, 259 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with expired license plate; possession of marijuana; and receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
• Gerardo Maldonado-Ortiz, 27, 115 Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Charles David Overby II, 30, 135 Debbie Place, Calhoun, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, felony fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, failure to maintain lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, speeding, improper right/left turn, reckless driving and passing in no-passing zones.
• Emma Louise Reed, 39, 74 Oak Grove Road, Temple, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with trafficking in meth or amphetamine.
• Jose Osmery Rodriguez, 18, 3361 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving on the wrong class of license and failure to maintain lane.
• Charlene Diane Wiegand, 65, 2239 Rocky Face Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and improper parking/stopping on roadway.
• Jeremy Brett Womack, 34, 5333 Greenbriar Road, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance; possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving on the wrong side of the road; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI (drugs); and possession, manufacture, distribution, administering, sale or possession with intent to distribute of marijuana.
• Casey Jackson Millsaps, 34, 2463 Dover St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Ignacio Pimentel-Garcia, 48, 706 Corey Place, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with battery, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Daniel Eric Scrabeck, 37, 264 Frances Drive, Ringgold, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and reckless driving.
• Cambreion Markeece Suggs, 26, 1000 May St.,-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with reckless conduct and aggravated assault (gun).
