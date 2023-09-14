Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 58-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of hydrocodone.
• A 44-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 3 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• An 18-year-old Resaca man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and driving without a valid license.
