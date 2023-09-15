Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 32-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• A 57-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 25-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and operating restrictions on an off-road vehicle violation.
• A 46-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of a vehicle and loitering/prowling.
• A 30-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs).
• A 34-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
