Area Arrests for Sept. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gary Allen Grayson Jr., 33, 3069 Maple Grove Church Road-J, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Misty Dawn Rogers, 42, 142 Little Creek Lane, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree felony cruelty to children, battery/simple battery (family violence) and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Patty Diane Arnold, 63, 713 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Vernon Douglas Baron, 47, 3250 Rolling Meadows Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
• Michael Henry Bates, 51, 256 W. Bucktail Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, sale of meth and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Tyrezz Armon Jones, 17, 284 Aarons Drive S.E., Allenhurst, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Jowanna Michelle Sagoes, 45, 902 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1/2 synthetic narcotic.
• Austin Vance Suddeth, 24, 179 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, operating a vehicle without proper tag/decal and failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway.
• Katelyn Elizabeth Kellett, 25, 546 Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession to distribute meth.
• Valentino Duane Macon, 36, 913 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and loitering/prowling.
• Britney Diane Nugent, 28, 496 Horseshoe Way-J 102, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime (burglary) and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• James David Rose, 29, 915 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for commission of a crime (burglary), operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/cancelled, failure to register a vehicle, driving without insurance and misdemeanor probation violation.
