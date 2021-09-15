Area Arrests for Sept. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Timothy Bryan Couch, 59, 815 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hugh Rosalio Lopez, 35, 35 Benson Road-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• John Edward Payton, 48, 211 Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Gonzalo Alvaro Sanchez Jr., 30, 4769 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Benjamin Ryan Tankersley, 48, 261 Hamby Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Walter Thomas Gaddis Jr., 55, 114 Sunray Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI (drugs), following too closely and not having a required tag light.
• Brandon Neal Parris, 39, homeless, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and loitering/prowling.
• Billy Marshall Thomas Jr., 55, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-409, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.