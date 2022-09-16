Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew Steven Amos, 38, 4017 Oster Drive, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
• Brittany Adrian Bice, 22, 114 Meeks Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Eyvonne Renay Bowman, 53, 4204 Long View Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua David Brothers, 37, 213 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Tiffany Nicole Crider, 33, 197 Windmill Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other, financial transaction card fraud, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person and exploiting/depriving services to disabled/elder/resident.
• Betty Crystal Holloway, 33, 8194 Nicklesville Road N.E., Ranger, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Amber Melton, 31, 3813 Nandena Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Katie Grace Reed, 22, 5593 Red Clay Road N.W., Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children, battery (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Damien Ray Wallace, 21, 12 Argon Drive N.W., Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Samantha Dovinna Watson, 32, 2841 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and by the Georgia Department of Public Safety with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Brandon Jamel Bryant, 30, 700 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.