Area Arrests for Sept. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Timothy Jerome Flood, 29, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Jared Ross Nunez, 30, 552 Red Cut Road-1, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Pablo Raul Ochoa-Duarte, 22, 400 Underwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment.
• Joseph Victor Page, 55, 725 Riverbend Road-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
