Area Arrests for Sept. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Timothy Jerome Flood, 29, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.

• Jared Ross Nunez, 30, 552 Red Cut Road-1, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Pablo Raul Ochoa-Duarte, 22, 400 Underwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment.

• Joseph Victor Page, 55, 725 Riverbend Road-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video