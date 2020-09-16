Area Arrests for Sept. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Franklin Bedwell, 38, 1467 Mark Wood Road, Dexter, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Celeste Logan Holland, 27, 480 Loudermilk Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Steven Andrew Holland, 31, 480 Loudermilk Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Shawn Latarus Jordan, 33, 162 Terrapin Way-A, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Justin Paul Planzer, 29, 367 R&J St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking (motor vehicle).
• Johnny Reynoso-Bautista, 17, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug and furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony interference with government property,
