Area Arrests for Sept. 18/19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Charles Astin, 42, 100 Azalea St., Rome, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Katelyn Elizabeth Kellett, 26, 546 Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and felony failure to appear.
• Diana Edith Martinez, 31, 1453 Raider Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jamerson Dean McCamey, 18, 317 Hazelwood Drive, Atlanta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony interference with government property and two counts of obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Tanner Blade Patterson, 21, 47 Edgewater Drive, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, simple battery, possession of cocaine and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts via computer.
• Ashley Nicole Roebuck, 35, 12 Dotson Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Donald Robert Hall, 46, 204 Sheffield Chase, McDonough, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and headlights and other lights required violation.
