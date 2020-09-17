Area Arrests for Sept. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Victor Esteban Alvarez, 20, 622 Fourth Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and giving false information to a law officer.
• Ramon Garcia, 36, 1401 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Natasha Lucille James, 33, 1741 Loving Road, Morganton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alma Rosa Perez-Ojeda, 30, 2410 Antioch Road-105, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving without a license, two counts of improper stopping/parking on roadway and four counts of failure to maintain lane.
• Tiffany Juanett London, 40, 4400 N. Emerald Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, taillights violation and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.