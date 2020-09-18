Area Arrests for Sept. 19-20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Tiffany Nicole Shelton, 34, 35 Huffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with crossing guard lines to deliver a controlled substance to an inmate.

• Gabriel Mekel Adams, 18, 146 S. Massingill Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

• Garrett Gabriel Caldwell, 17, 1030 Willowdale Road N.W.-23, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and a vehicle lights violation.

• Jose Jesus Duarte, 41, 1385 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.

• Shaun David Jones, 33. 702 Skylark Place, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.

• Heather Denise Lewis, 33, 5658 Reeds Bridge Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation and driving without a license.

• Jaen Pimptay Perkins, 18, 1030 Willowdale Road N.W.-23, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

• Gerald Lynn Peters, 30, 350 Shields Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and safety belts violation.

• Daniel Labron Phillips, 33, 214 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.

• Marcus Antonio Bagley, 30, 612 W. Boundary St.-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling), driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony failure to appear.

• Timothy Jerome Flood, 28, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.

• Tommy Allen Fowler Jr., 29, 179 King Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with rape.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you