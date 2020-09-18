Area Arrests for Sept. 19-20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tiffany Nicole Shelton, 34, 35 Huffman Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with crossing guard lines to deliver a controlled substance to an inmate.
• Gabriel Mekel Adams, 18, 146 S. Massingill Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Garrett Gabriel Caldwell, 17, 1030 Willowdale Road N.W.-23, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and a vehicle lights violation.
• Jose Jesus Duarte, 41, 1385 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Shaun David Jones, 33. 702 Skylark Place, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Heather Denise Lewis, 33, 5658 Reeds Bridge Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation and driving without a license.
• Jaen Pimptay Perkins, 18, 1030 Willowdale Road N.W.-23, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Gerald Lynn Peters, 30, 350 Shields Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and safety belts violation.
• Daniel Labron Phillips, 33, 214 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Marcus Antonio Bagley, 30, 612 W. Boundary St.-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling), driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony failure to appear.
• Timothy Jerome Flood, 28, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Tommy Allen Fowler Jr., 29, 179 King Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with rape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.