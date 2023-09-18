Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 17-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of second-degree criminal damage to business property and burglary.
• A 40-year-old Georgia man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with parole violation, child molestation and felony statutory rape.
• A 44-year-old Eton man was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with two counts of DUI (drugs), turn signal requirements violation, Georgia hands-free law violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• A 39-year-old Clarkston man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other, third-degree forgery and identity theft/fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• A 37-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 64-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and two counts of duty upon striking a fixed object.
• A 38-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and when lighted headlights and other lights required violation.
• A 48-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• A 35-year-old Rocky Face woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, two counts of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug and pedestrians must walk on sidewalk or shoulder.
• A 27-year-old Greer, South Carolina, man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• A 63-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 27-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering and prowling.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and driving too fast for conditions.
• A 42-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• An 18-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21 and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), open container violation and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 32-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), open container violation and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1 drug (heroin) and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 44-year-old Rocky Face man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, domestic assault).
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, reckless driving and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.