Area Arrests for Sept. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Rodney Sandor Dasko, 51, 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Nathaniel Shae Ellis, 47, 1615 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, simple battery, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Bobby Delaine Powell, 38, 1377 Sexton Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. battery/simple battery (family violence), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• Michael Young, 70, 1156 Good Hope Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.