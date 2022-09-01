Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Lonzo Beavers, 61, 1955 Brushtown Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery, battery and false imprisonment.
• Nicky Allen Campos, 47, 1710 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sexual battery and battery.
• Jerod Marquiz Grant, 37, 818 Shugart Road-A8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Whitney Danielle Haynes, 31, 3104 Tea Roll Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Andrea Denise Kennebrew, 48, 911 N. Fourth Ave.-15, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence), battery and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Antonio Jose Lopez, 19, 1809 Quillian Ave., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Brandi Elizabeth Ray, 31, 186 Somma Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• James Timothy Saine, 47, 218 Stackstone Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and simple battery (family violence).
• Erick Omar Barahona, 17, 1065 Alyssa Court, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and a lights violation.
• Tiffany Lynn Ellard, 40, 3559 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Brent Eric Wilbanks, 44, 2251 Rocky Face Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with computer invasion of privacy.
