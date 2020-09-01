Area Arrests for Sept. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Randall Eugene Herron, 58, Liberty Baptist Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, contraband across guard lines, speeding and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Anthony Cornelius Carter, 40, 1222 Poplar St., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Randy Leaveal Deal Jr., 41, 667 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects.
• Travis Kyle Saylor, 33, 1171 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary.
