Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kenny Dowl Bright, 35, 4871 Old Federal Road N.-G, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Samantha Mae Heath, 32, 145 Fairmont Way, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Donald Edgar Kitzmiller Jr., 58, 138 Cherokee Trail, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children, terroristic threats and acts and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Laura Ann Reeves, 37, 2598 Davis Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and sale of meth.
• Brittany Michelle Wooten, 33, 3344 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Steven Tremayne Chaney, 47, 807 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Omar Shree Goss, 26, 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Spencer Lee Green, 46, 4886 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
• Angel Gabriel Santiago-Santiago, 21, 1000 May St.-5, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense), battery (family violence), driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Kimberly Denise Waters, 42, 798 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and a lights violation.
• Kevin Michael Worix, 57, 2070 Bay Drive-619, Miami Beach, Florida, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Justin Lamar Chambers, 29, 455 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and wrong class of driver’s license.
• Cesario Mendez-De Leon, 23, no address listed, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and a lights violation.
• Charles Earl Patton, 55, 844 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunk.
• Nelson Bledsoe, 42, 1654 Jeanaga Trail, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without a valid license and restrictions on use of blue lights on vehicles violation.
• Mark Adam Bommer, 55, 808 Oak St., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Dylan Alejandro De Leon, 18, 611 Riverside Drive N.W., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and duty upon striking a fixed object.
• Jared Ross Nunez, 31, 43 Defoor Road S.-S, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Simpson, 32, 1008 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
• Candra Danielle Smith, 30, 3328 Chattanooga Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Matthew Lewis Stamm, 33, 2460 Rodney Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Mark Anthony West, 46, 93 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with battery/simple battery (family violence), five counts of third-degree cruelty to children, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance and drugs to be kept in the original container.
• Edgar Zuniga, 20, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.
• Aynsley Elizabeth Bruce, 26, 6386 Highway 382 W., Ellijay, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Cody Allen Johns, 36, 442 Fog Road N.E., Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and sale of meth.
