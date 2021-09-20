Area Arrests for Sept. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Donald Vaden Stanley, 39, 2712 Chatsworth Highway (225) N.E., Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Michael Henry Bates, 52, 256 W. Bucktail Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, sale of meth, felony failure to appear, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and reckless driving.
• Carlos Wade Bush, 32, 2198 W. Geneva Road, Avon Park, Florida, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register vehicle, standards for brake lights violation, taillights/lenses required for vehicles manufactured prior to Jan. 1, 1954, defective tires, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, two counts of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Eric Lebron Holland, 21, 5409 Slayton Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and open container violation.
• James Bedford Adams, 58, 673 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Deldrick Buford, 34, 540 Concord Lane, Bolingbrook, Illinois, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Luis Alejandro Francisco, 21, 804 N. Fifth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Zachary Hardin, 28, 1122 Ridgely Circle, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Juan Adolfo Lopez Jr., 22, 708 Northview Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Osman Rene Lopez-Angelino, 29, 1306 Underwood St.-209, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Fletcher Henry McNabb, 35, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Kelly Doylette Melton, 52, 2106 Old State Coach Road, La Crosse, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Travis Buck Powell, 30, 1371 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with an expired license plate, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear, driving without insurance and possession of meth.
• Rolando Diaz Arteta, 65, 600 Marble St.-1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and headlights and other lights required violation.
• Jonathan Garcia Ochoa, 25, 119 Avalon Drive, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe) and driving too fast for conditions.
• Joanna Overton Perry, 53, 1337 Old Dalton Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without insurance, driving too fast for conditions and DUI (drugs).
• Dorian Donobann Tirador-Mendez, 34, 114 Eugenia Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Angel Betancourt, 23, 2220 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, second-degree criminal damage to business property and disorderly conduct.
• Kaitlin Del-Col, 31, 5 Sportsman Lane, Rotunda West, Florida, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with reckless conduct, simple battery against law enforcement personnel, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding and driving without a valid license.
