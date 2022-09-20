Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Randon Lee Bagley, 29, 168 Riverview Drive-15, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Wesley Raymond Bennett, 37, 2639 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jerry Neil Cummings, 22, 120 Scale St., Rockingham, North Carolina, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft.
• Patrick Ryan Elmore, 39, 145 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with speeding and DUI.
• Taylor Jade Forrest, 17, 1131 Bishop Pond Road-D, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft.
• Nicholas Wayne Headrick, 40, 136 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Michael Nathaniel Hughes, 41, 1129 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Dennis Dewey Jordan, 61, 203 E. Third St.-1, Rome, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jonathan Bryce Lawler, 30, homeless, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Serenity Angel Marie Newberry, 20, 115 Coho Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tiffany Lauren Petty, 36, 307 S. Wall St., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Brian Keith Spence, 37, 2639 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Waymond Renard White Jr., 28, 1108 Walston Ave.-C18, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Sommer Adriana Barickman, 42, 423 Brown Wood Circle, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Dany Alfredo Fraire-Adame, 23, 2926 Dot Crescent Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding, unlawful use of central lane, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
• Kirby Taylor Patterson, 30, 2308 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (East Ridge, Tennessee).
