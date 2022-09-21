Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniela Aguero, 21, 5056 Caldwell St., Spring Hill, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
• Michael Edward Doby, 45, 26 Highway 20 Spur-128, Cartersville was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Melissa Gomez, 30, 614 Cockburn St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Richard Cody Haddock, 29, 900 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kathleen Heather Olague Henderson, 51, 26 Highway 20 Spur-128, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Darrell Perniel Jones, 52, 1512 Gillespie Ave.-206, Albany, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Zyon Kadence Lee, 15, 1801 Shadow Lane-9, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with armed robbery (business, gun), aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Christopher Don Reynolds, 25, 1209 Georgian Place-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated child molestation.
• Johnnie Nelson Strickland Jr., 49, 115 Shadow Rock Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Osdany Tabares-Milian, 25, 12726 Barrett Drive, Tampa, Florida, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
