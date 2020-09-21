Area Arrests for Sept. 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kristal Pearl Jackson, 33, 1104 Walston St.-B200, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Andrew Tyler King, 30, 722 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jacob Mathaniel McBride, 21, 955 Unity Church Road, Jamestown, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Joshua David Stanley, 41, 1200 Fairway Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee), speeding, reckless driving and driving without a valid license.
• Ethan Blain Arnold, 19, 4502 Mount Pleasant Road, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, public indecency and furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Robert Everette Brown, 34, 148 Tonkin Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alejandro Deleon, 19, 437 N. Mattie Ave., Sycamore, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Ariana Mykalene Alvarez, 24, 704 Ridgewood Lane-12, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 drug, sale of a schedule 1 or 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alfredo Apodaca-Enriquez, 28, 114 Revina Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alexis Victoria Billings, 22, 1104 Walston Ave.-A209, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Austin Blake Cronan, 24, 129 Barnard Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tabitha Denise Hart, 29, 2853 Wells Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.
• Tyler Austin Long, 22, 1881 Renfroe Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, attempt to remove weapon from public official, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, safety belts violation, tire violation, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Hannah Alexis Lucio, 23, 1104 Walston Ave.-A209, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Desjuan Toliver, 26, 2944 Lansing Ave., Columbus, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry, non-residence), misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal damage to property (business), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and felony tampering with evidence.
• Brian Matthew Hampton, 36, 2833 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with open container violation, driving without insurance, DUI and speeding.
