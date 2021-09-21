Area Arrests for Sept. 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dwight Shawdal Crider, 40, 531 Jefferson Trail, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Samuel Lee Frazier, 39, 411 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Isaac John Thompson, 21, 256 Etna Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.