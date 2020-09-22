Area Arrests for Sept. 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Andrew Paul Bonds, 31, 2040 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (excess mental/physical pain), simple battery, aggravated stalking, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal.
• Robert Michael Lee Forbes, 19, no address listed, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with manufacture/possession of an imitation controlled substance with intent to distribute, misdemeanor probation violation and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Armando Otis Luna, 17, 102 E. Long St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with manufacture/possession of an imitation controlled substance with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Cason Jared Naranjo, 19, 736 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Samuel Wayne Northey, 55, 357 Bryant Creek Road, Ellijay, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, improper stopping on roadway, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI (under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor).
• Wendy Yesinia Rodriguez, 38, 41 Francis Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield Count Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Kristi Maria Williams, 42, 907 Sierra Place-62, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.