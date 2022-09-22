Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heath Allen Fain, 43, 206 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kevin Arthur Buckley, 55, 754 Highway 411 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jeremy David Crowe, 38, 32 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Jacob Lee Dixon, 23, 2396 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and criminal damage to business property.
• Roger Lee Newport, 67, 4156 Highway 225 N.-70, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and open container violation.
• Sheila Renee Patel, 34, 912 Townsend Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Steven Luis Perez, 39, 353 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alberto Daniel Rodriguez, 21, 900 Cascade Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/other, two counts of burglary (forced entry, dwelling), fourth-degree forgery (checks), possession of tools for the commission of a crime and criminal trespass of property without permission and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Sunilkumar Babubhai Chaudhari, 28, 601 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.
