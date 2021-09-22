Area Arrests for Sept. 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Stacy Adams, 52, 343 E. Randall Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, misdemeanor stalking, burglary (no forced entry, non-residence), second-degree criminal damage to private property, possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI and open container violation.
• Davis Blair Jordon, 27, 142 Saddle Mountain Drive, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Charles Leidner, 51, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), loitering/prowling and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• William Andrew Taylor, 25, 122 Woodchuck Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation.
• Daniel Luke Tipton, 41, 170 Cowan Drive, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with three counts of burglary.
