Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kevin Claude Ballew, 62, 496 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Ronnie William Barker, 38, 402 Grove Ave., Lindale, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Clint Elijah Crofford, 20, 476 Kirby Young Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with robbery and aggravated battery (weapon).
• Aliss Renee Duinkerken, 45, 146 Cosby Lane, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Scottland Green, 25, 673 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jason Edwin Gribble, 44, 245 Oak Road, Sparta, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charlie Ray Hicks, 62, 276 Chappell Way-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Orange County, Florida).
• Bert Johnson Jr., 35, 3123 Circle View Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• Sidney Reid Merritt, 29, 104 Paddle Wheel Court, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Steven Phillips, 59, 1178 Highway 225 S.-193, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Ashley Lee Thomas, 29, 16 High Bluff Road, Rome, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Alisha Faye York, 31, 41 Taylor Stowers Road, Dawsonville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
