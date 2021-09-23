Area Arrests for Sept. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Venus Maria Brooks, 40, 142 Mauldin Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.

• Johnny Faye Brooks Jr., 30, 142 Mauldin Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).

• Mark Anthony Catlett, 47, 603 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (no forced entry, non-residence).

• Dillian Wayne Jones, 28, 130 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with trafficking in meth.

• James Logan, 47, 226 Headlyn Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a sawed-off gun or other dangerous weapon, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).

• Shana Michelle Mallet, 26, 1707 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.

• Scarlett Cassandra McNeese, 35, 75 Sue Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.

• Ronald Lynn Roach, 51, 252 Red Cut Road-69, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Amber Marie Roundtree, 26, 219 Oaks Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and misdemeanor theft by taking.

• Jesus David Walker, 43, 107 Broad St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.

• Jeffery Wayne Wardell, 53, 1014 Richards St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.

• Sherry Shonta Warren, 43, 1219 Caylor Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.

• Jesse Bates Williams, 37, 601 Harlan Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny, entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), felony failure to appear and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.

• Leanna Autumn Duckett, 29, 1668 Woodlawn Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

