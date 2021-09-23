Area Arrests for Sept. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Venus Maria Brooks, 40, 142 Mauldin Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
• Johnny Faye Brooks Jr., 30, 142 Mauldin Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Mark Anthony Catlett, 47, 603 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree burglary (no forced entry, non-residence).
• Dillian Wayne Jones, 28, 130 Hillview Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with trafficking in meth.
• James Logan, 47, 226 Headlyn Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a sawed-off gun or other dangerous weapon, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Shana Michelle Mallet, 26, 1707 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Scarlett Cassandra McNeese, 35, 75 Sue Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Ronald Lynn Roach, 51, 252 Red Cut Road-69, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Amber Marie Roundtree, 26, 219 Oaks Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Jesus David Walker, 43, 107 Broad St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Jeffery Wayne Wardell, 53, 1014 Richards St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Sherry Shonta Warren, 43, 1219 Caylor Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• Jesse Bates Williams, 37, 601 Harlan Road, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny, entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), felony failure to appear and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Leanna Autumn Duckett, 29, 1668 Woodlawn Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.