Area Arrests for Sept. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Stephanie Renee Keeler, 45, 2292 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Perrin Barbe McGraw, 56, 974 Glenlock Road, Sweetwater, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault, aggressive driving and reckless conduct.
• Charles Franklin Crider, 37, 4007 Ashley Brook Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Teri Harris, 25, 374 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 3 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, simple battery and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts.
• Samuel Wayne Northey, 55, 357 Bryant Creek Road, Ellijay, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (glue/aerosol/toxic vapor), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and improper stopping on a roadway.
• Jose De Jesus Ochoa-Ceja, 30, 312 Mill Trace Drive-B., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and simple assault (family violence).
• Jose Angel Zarate-Gabriel, 35, 101 Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with sexual battery against a child under 16 and aggravated identity fraud.
• Shelby Cochran, 30, 116 W. Pine St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and headlights violation.
• Jason Robert Mantooth, 40, 1496 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe), open container violation, driving with an expired license plate and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Samantha Ryan Miller, 35, 1004 Cory Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and open container violation.
• Zakary Andrew Moore, 20, 448 Charter Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with possession/control of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Margaret Sheena Renae Pratt, 34, 80140 Highway 225, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Diana Quijano, 20, 409 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and making an improper turn.
• Brandon Lee Williams, 25, 120 Dycus Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug.
