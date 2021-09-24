Area Arrests for Sept. 25/26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Crystal Nell Byars, 35, 212 Daisy St., Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Bridget Miranda Dalton, 43, 680 Gilbert Road, Henagar, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Heather Lashae Goble, 32, 2984 Underwood Road N.E., Dalton was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and fourth-degree forgery (checks).

• Arthur Lee Holland, 74, 155 Riverbrooke Road, Covington, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and following too closely.

• Untonius Lovelace, 50, 5781 Amalfi Way-201, Douglasville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, non-residence), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, second-degree criminal damage to business property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

• Justin Tyler Marshall, 25, 370 Hudson Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).

• Ronald Lynn Roach, 51, 252 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Randy Lamar Sistrunk, 55, 106 Sunray Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Charles William, 48, 235 Vess Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video