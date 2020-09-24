Area Arrests for Sept. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Clay Williams, 32, 58 Lake Shore Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Joseph Irvin Littleton, 55, 611 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting.
• Anthony Wilson, 26, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/auto theft, simple battery and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Trina Laneigh Potts, 33, 2500 Point South, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs), driving without a license, safety belts violation, failure to use lights when required, unlawful use of a central lane and failure to maintain lane.
