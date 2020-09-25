Area Arrests for Sept. 26-27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Mallory Elizabeth Carter, 25, 912 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Sasha Nicole Chambers, 33, 391 Wolfe St., Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with parole violation.
• Joel Hernandez Jr., 31, 703 Betty St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Ranulfo Gonzalez Pina, 616 Hannah Court-616, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
