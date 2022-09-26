Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723.
• Michael Makale Benning, 23, 2101 Mae Dell Road, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving, speeding, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change or usage, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Asia Shanay Brown-Kinebrew, 32, 8453 Cottonwood Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Walter William Burton, 44, 122 Bent Oak Trail S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Edmond David Ridley Jr., 40, 4982 Isle Royal Court, Stone Mountain, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Destiny Unique Uribe, 27, 330 Imperial Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, speeding and reckless driving.
• Johnathan Lee Walker, 35, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Sherry Gail Wiley, 43, 417 Elder Ave., Chickamauga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Aleathia Ann Bombita, 44, 789 Sam Love Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michael Jeffery Faulkenberry, 47, 801 Rucky Drive-5, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, failure to yield when entering an intersection and hit and run.
• Alexander Fraire, 20, 222 Cedar Ridge Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jaime Garcia Jr., 25, 3220 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• David Michael Goswick, 72, 130 Bryant Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault.
• Denorris Daniel Johnson, 43, 187 Murray One Place, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with family violence criminal trespass, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, two counts of simple battery (family violence), two counts of terroristic threats and acts and two counts of aggravated assault (family violence).
• Ricardo Ortiz, 23, 1121 Riverbend Road-1, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Rhonda Dee Thomas Price, 41, 220 Center Hill Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (endangering a child under 14), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI (multiple substances).
• Kendall Duane Rymer, 29, 100 Bright Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Shellie James Shampo, 30, 740 High Tower Loop, Ranger, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery.
• Zachary Taylor Southern, 22, 1178 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribtion/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, criminal trespass and public drunk.
• Matthew Wade Tidwell, 39, 352 Main St., Copperhill, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Charlotte Kay Walraven, 38, 1902 Cimarron Parkway, Atlanta, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault (weapon), affray (fighting) and public drunkenness.
• Ashley Mae Wells, 37, 14245 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Donald E. Clark, 62, 2110 Chamberlain Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with driving without insurance, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Alfredo Jordan Morisete Garcia, 25, 1810 Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Angel Orlando Garcia-Pacheco, 22, 1108 Walston Ave.-D206, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Zachary Wayne Green, 32, 111 McOtis Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Franco Raul Herrera-Camacho, 26, 100 Avalon Drive, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Faye Ann Leaster, 60, 3310 Delong Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with open container violation, driving without insurance, DUI (less safe) and driving without a valid license.
• Makenzie Grace Mitchell, 22, 623 Campus Place, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jessica Danielle O’Brien, 36, 301 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.-208, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and failure to maintain lane.
• Toni Kay Smith, 26, 2245 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with operating an unauthorized vehicle with blue lights and felony probation violation.
• Kimberly Jessica Tarleton, 29, 942 Tally Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Carlos Saavedra Gonzalez, 28, 7559 Simpson Point Road, Grant, Alabama, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, driving without a valid license and speeding.
• Rosie Lourdes Monterrey-DeLeon, 24, 1826 Biscayne Place-21, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and third-degree cruelty to children.
